Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

