Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

RUN stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,170,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,783. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

