SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

SWKHL remained flat at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Get SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.