Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. 23,671,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,594,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

