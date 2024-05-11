TD Securities Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $20.09

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $19.07 to $20.09 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,992. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $31,700,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

