Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.65

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 3488610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $172,740,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

