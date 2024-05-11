Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 3,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Separately, Benchmark downgraded Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 16.24%.
Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.
