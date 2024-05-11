TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.