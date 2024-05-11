Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

TXN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

