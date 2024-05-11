The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.55. 14,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.