The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Short Interest Update

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

MAAL stock remained flat at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Announces Dividend

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

