The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.