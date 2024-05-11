The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 3,927,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

