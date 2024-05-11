The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

