Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 193,910 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,910 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $52,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 532,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,907. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.17.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

