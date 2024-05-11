Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 340,266 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,266 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.95% of Perrigo worth $85,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

