Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,463 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.37% of GrafTech International worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 179,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,293,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

