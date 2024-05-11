Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.18% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 555,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,402. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

