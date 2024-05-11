Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,556. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

