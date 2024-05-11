Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $55,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,597,000 after buying an additional 105,404 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,141,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,555. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.