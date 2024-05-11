Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 899,473 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899,473 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

