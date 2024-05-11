Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.34. 1,582,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

