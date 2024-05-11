Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.5 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 695,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,193. The company has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

