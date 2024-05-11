TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $121.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKO. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 1,213,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

