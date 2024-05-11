Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 2,730,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

