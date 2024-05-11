Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 75.73% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial increased their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,664.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,362.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 in the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Recommended Stories

