Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.74. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 68,513 shares traded.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 75.73% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,276 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

