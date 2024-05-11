TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,578. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $768.05 and a 52-week high of $1,330.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,087.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

