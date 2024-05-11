Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

