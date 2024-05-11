Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $89.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

