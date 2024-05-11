Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,208,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

