UBS Group Increases Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $13.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 1,703,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,815. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

