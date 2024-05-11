Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The company has a market cap of £813,000.00, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

