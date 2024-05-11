Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.86.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

ULTA stock opened at $401.59 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.26 and its 200-day moving average is $469.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news,

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

