United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRKS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 755,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

