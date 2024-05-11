Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.