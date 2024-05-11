Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.