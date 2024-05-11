Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 2,635,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.