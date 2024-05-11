Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.29. 2,740,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

