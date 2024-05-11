Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.31. The company had a trading volume of 380,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,471. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.68.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

