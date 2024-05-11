Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $30.43 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

