Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR remained flat at $55.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

