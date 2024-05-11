Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,276,000 after acquiring an additional 244,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 991.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

