Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 330.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,779,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,005,898 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,805. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.20 and its 200 day moving average is $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

