Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.