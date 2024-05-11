Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. 568,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $252.08 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.25. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

