Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.