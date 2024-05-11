Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $93,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,387. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.