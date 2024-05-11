Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 5,561,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

