Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. 1,922,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

